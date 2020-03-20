Gary’s Tea: How Celebs Have Been Spending Time In Quarantine

Being in quarantine can be a drag after the third day. Gary has the tea on what celebrities are doing while in the house avoiding coronavirus.

Tyler Perry is annoyed with washing his hands, Shaq is spraying Lysol everywhere, and Savannah James is taking out her own braids.

The tea talked a lot about hair today. Do you let your man touch your hair or do you prefer no one touching it? Let us know what you think.

