Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Tips On Surviving Self-Quarantine

Reverend said Satan was coming and it came in the form of a virus.

Bernice Jenkins is staying safe during the quarantine by staying in, not having company and using Lysol to spray down everything, including the screen door.

The church announcements get a little messy with some serious baby mama drama and health issues. We’re going to pray for all the children of the church.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE