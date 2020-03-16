Put On Blast: Simone Biles Completely Embarrassed USA Gymnastics With Her Amazing Reply To Their Birthday Tribute

Even on her birthday, Simone Biles will take any opportunity to stand up for what’s right.

On Saturday, the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time–who has 30 Olympic and World Championship medals–turned 23. On her special day, she received a shout-out from USA Gymnastics, who wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!” along with posting a video from one of her routines.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history! ✨🎉🥇👑 pic.twitter.com/Z8eW4fsC4s — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) March 14, 2020

Instead of just saying thank you or ignoring the tweet, though, Simone had the absolutely perfect response.

“How about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation,” she wrote in response to the organization’s birthday message.

how about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

Biles is one of several Olympic athletes who have criticized USA Gymnastics’ proposed $215 million settlement for survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse. After she bravely stood up with her co-athletes to describe her abuse by Nassar last year, she has continued to publicly call out USAG and the US Olympic and Paralympic committees, asking them to conduct an independent investigation. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, USAG reportedly withheld the investigation of Nassar’s sexual abuse from Simone despite the fact that in 2015, she was among the first athletes USA Gymnastics learned might possibly be assaulted by the doctor. She did not learn of the FBI investigation that was taking place until she returned home from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Nassar was accused of abusing about 499 known victims. In 2017, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. In 2018, he was sentenced to 175 years in a Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE This article was originally posted on Bossip.com. 14 photos