Older Brother Takes Sister To Father Daughter Dance After Dad Stood Her Up

After Christian Hamerter, 11, found out that his 7-year old sister Skylar Hamerter had been stood up for the second time by their dad to take her to the father-daughter dance, he decided to step in.

In a February 29th Facebook post, that received 52,000 shares, the siblings’ mother Trelysia Hamerter said that Skylar’s big brother told her that he would be his sister’s date to show her that “she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special.”

Looking forward to the special event in Covington, Georgia, Skylar’s mother told Today that she wanted her classmates to know that her father was a part of her life.

“This year she comes to me ahead of time and says, ‘Mommy, I want my dad to come with me to the dance. I don’t want grandpa. I want my dad, I want everyone to know I have a dad,” Trelysia said.

When Christian heard his sister crying he decided to take matters into his own hands. He picked out a suit and tie to match his little sister’s gold dress. The pair soon went to the dance and according to their mother, they had enjoyed every moment.

