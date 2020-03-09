Gayle King Finally Speaks Out About Backlash From Kobe Bryant Controversy

On Oprah’s last stop of the “2020 Vision Tour”, her bestie Gayle King spoke out about her feelings on the backlash she faced recently.

According to PEOPLE, she has moved on but said that the experience left a scab.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I put on my game face and my big girl pants because I never lost sight of who I was, what I believe I am, and my intention. I’ve never lost sight of that. But it certainly was a learning curve, and it was very painful,” said the CBS host.

The interview with Lisa Leslie, a long time friend of Kobe Bryant, is what led to the chaos that took the world by storm. King asked if Bryant’s past rape allegations complicate his legacy just days after his tragic death.

When clips from the interview hit social media, many users and friends of Kobe shared their very emotional opinions which caused an uproar. King took these words as threats.

“I think we can disagree politically, we can disagree socially, if you want to, but I just think humanity should prevail always,” King shared. “I think we still have to figure out a way to navigate that with each other. That we can disagree, and you can be mad at me even, but you can’t speak to me the way I was spoken to and threatened.”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Oprah’s full interview with Gayle King will air on Wednesday, March 11 on Oprah’s Facebook Channel.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE