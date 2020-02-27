Kobe Bryant’s older sister Sharia Bryant Washington has honored her little brother in a beautiful way.

Sharia has recently made a visit to the tattoo shop and got a Black Mamba circling around the numbers 24 & 2.

Kobe Bryant wore the number 24 for the second half of his career as Gianna Bryant wore the number 2. Mamba mentality lives forever!

Check out the tattoo below.

Kobe Bryant’s Older Sister Gets A Tribute Tattoo For Kobe & Gianna [Photo] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com