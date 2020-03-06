As It Turns Out, A Shirtless Todd Tucker Is An Impressive Sight To See: “Kandi Is A Blessed Woman”

Chances are when you think of the husbands, fiancés, and boyfriends of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you don’t think eye candy. That’s no disrespect to them, it’s just a fact. They are often in the background compared to their famous wives (and in some cases, they have personality traits and behaviors that just don’t make them super appealing…). So imagine the surprise of a lot of people when RHOA hubby Todd Tucker posted a photo of himself shirtless in a pool and the somewhat scrawny build some might have assumed he had was far from what he was showing off. It’s clear he’s been in the gym.

Tucker shared the photos of himself, and then an accompanying one posed up with wife Kandi Burruss, during a family trip to Jamaica they’re presently on. The father of four (including Kandi’s daughter Riley) scoffed at the idea of him having a “dad bod.”

“Dad Body where?” he wrote. “Lol Dad Body Dead! Let’s get it!”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.