Kandi’s Daughter Riley Celebrates Acceptance Into NYU [VIDEO]

Congratulations are in order for Riley Burruss!

After taking a leap of faith and moving her life from Atlanta to NYC, the college-bound teen has been accepted into her dream school.

Riley and her famous mother Kandi share the good news in a vlog about the 17-year-old being accepted in NYU. Riley says she plans to frame her letter of acceptance to the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development at the university. She also shares that she will be living in a normal dorm room, unlike the $5,000 a month apartment she showed off on TV.

Hit play to see it.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

