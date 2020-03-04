CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg visits Philadelphia

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Mike Bloomberg ended his presidential bid Wednesday after failing to win any states on Super Tuesday.

The former New York mayor joined the race a little over three months ago, spending half a billion dollars on his campaign. He ended up winning only American Samoa on Super Tuesday.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions,” he said in a statement. “After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.”

Bloomberg has now endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president.

Source: NY TImes 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe Biden  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Mike Bloomberg

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close