What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That She ‘Earned’ Her Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore knows you think she “earned” the downfall of her marriage that’s playing out on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and she’s issuing a response.

On Sunday’s episode, viewers saw things go left at a charity event between Kenya and her husband. According to Kenya, she played a critical role in planning the reception but you wouldn’t know it if you only paid attention to her hubby.

Marc Daly failed to publicly acknowledge his wife in his opening remarks and was snippy throughout the evening. He was even caught on camera saying he “hated his marriage” and wanted to be “saved from the drama.” Things reached a fever pitch when Marc told the production crew that they had to stop filming.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com