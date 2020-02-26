Gary’s Tea: Future Has Baby Mama Drama.. Again!

The FCC reportedly received over 1000 complaints about the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl halftime performance. And guess who is happy about it – our very own Gary with Da Tea.

In other celebrity news, rapper Future is attempting to get his child support payments set at $450 for his most recent child. The RSMS crew gets into a debate about this and Rickey, even has some advice for Future: check your next woman’s job history!

Watch the full report above.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE