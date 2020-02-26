Usher Sings “The Sickness I Had Was Life” In New Confessions Song

The news stories surrounding singer Usher for the past few years have been all over the place. Much more than music, when we talk about Usher these days, it’s likely to be about some relationship drama or even court cases.

Two years ago, people were popping up out of the woodworks claiming that the R&B singer knowingly exposed them to herpes, an incurable sexually transmitted infection. Court documents proved that Usher paid a woman $1.1 million in a settlement for infecting the woman with this disease.

Later, in response to another lawsuit, Usher said that the woman he had sex with assumed the risk of contracting herpes when she engaged in “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

Aside from the leaked legal documents, we haven’t heard much from the singer about his very personal medical history. And that’s his right. But given the fact that he’s been accused by several people of passing this disease along, one could argue that he needed to answer to somebody.

Well, that time might be on the horizon. Right around the time of the lawsuit news, Jermaine Dupri and Usher announced that they were working on Confession III or C3.

Given the nature of the Confessions albums addressing personal, relationship drama, I wondered if Usher might broach the subject. And while I can’t be entirely sure what he’s saying in the preview for the new album, it seems that he’s ready to tell it all…or allude to it anyway.

Recently a video of the singer performing songs from the new album surfaced and he’s clearly telling us something.

Read the lyrics and watch the video below.

“Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night?

You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Ima be aight.’

Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life.

And I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it.

Live with it.

He don’t know. You don’t know. I had to deal with it.

You thought what you put me on for part two was the realest shit.

It ain’t right. I ain’t proud.

I won’t cry. I can’t hide.

But when it was you, I was strong.

Now it’s you, what you gon do?

I would do anything to get your trust back.

[???] I know what you mean and you can trust that.

Realize that we’re both wrong.

No more lies we can move on.

If you lose that trust you built for so long

Now that’s the test to see if you’re strong.”

When he quits singing, Usher asks the audience, “You realize what I just told you? You don’t realize it, huh? Well, you can play it back.” Personally, I’ve played this back several times. And I’m still not quite sure what he’s talking about. What I will say is that my interest has been piqued. He sounds amazing and this is the type of truth we’ve come to expect from his Confessions albums. If we can expect more of this, then I’m here for the good, bad and ugly of it all.

What do you think Usher is trying to tell us with this new song?

