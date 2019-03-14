Cynthia Bailey Predicts She And Mike Hill Will Be Married Next Year

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cynthia Bailey and sportscaster Mike Hill have been dating for almost a year now (the two went public with their relationship in August of 2018). And after a divorce that played out on reality television, you might think that Bailey might be cool on the marriage tip.

But a recent appearance on The Real, seems to prove that she’s ready to take that dive once again.

Bailey told the women that marriage is in her future.

Loni: Is there a date set for the wedding?

Cynthia: Well , I want to marry this man. I love this man. We have time. When Mike is ready and when God is ready, that’s when we will get married. However, I do predict that Mike and God will be ready sometime next year. Praise God! You know it’s crazy, we talk about it all the time. I’ve been married before, Mike has been married before. We have kids already, we’re enjoying the process.

