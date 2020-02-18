CLOSE
Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: What Do You Do When You Can’t Find Any Camouflage Pants? [VIDEO]

For obvious reasons, Rock T had a hard time finding camouflage pants. Watch below to hear the joke and see what listeners in-studio thought about it…

joke of the day , Rock-T

