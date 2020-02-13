Grove City Police responded to calls from a business that an unknown aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn’t leave the parking lot. Little did they know that when they approached the man now identified as Micahel Harris that this would turn into a physical altercation.

Grove City Police approached Harris where he can be seen in a dashcam video acting erratically. Harris didn’t follow commands from the Grove City Police and then began to get physical with the officers on scene even body-slamming one of them when they tried to restrain him.

Harris was eventually arrested and taken for medical care because police suspected drugs or alcohol may have been a factor. A scale and unidentified pills were found in his vehicle. Harris is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt linebacker from Eastern Kentucky University and it is not known why he was visiting Central Ohio.

Watch the dashcam video here:

Watch: Grove City Police Body Slammed by College Football Player [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Nia Noelle Posted February 13, 2020

