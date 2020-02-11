2020 Essence Festival Of Culture Lineup Announced: Janet Jackson, Bruno Mars, Patti LaBelle & More To Perform

ESSENCE has announced the official lineup for the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture! For the first time ever, Bruno Mars is headlining the weekend along with Janet Jackson, Ari Lennox, Janelle Monae, Patti LaBelle, Raphael Saadiq, Summer Walker and more.

The Superlounge lineup for 2020 includes Jidenna, Tamia, SIR, Doug E. Fresh, Rapsody, Goldlink, D Smoke, Masego, Smino, Stokley, Tank and the Bangas, Umi, The New Respects and more.

“This is a milestone year for ESSENCE and our community as we celebrate 50 years of creating opportunities for our culture to shine and the role of Black women in making it possible for us to do what no other brand has done,” Michelle Ebanks, CEO of ESSENCE Communications, Inc. said in a statement. “To be able to say that at 50 years, we are Black-owned, diversified across media, technology, commerce and live events, and impacting our culture in new and even deeper ways than ever before is a blessing – and one that comes with a tremendous responsibility to our community to continue to evolve, innovate and transform. That remains our focus and commitment as we work to ensure that we are here serving Black women deeply and advancing Black culture, economic ownership and inclusion globally for the next 50 years.”

ESSENCE Fest 2020 is now a five-day celebration of life and the great city of New Orleans taking place from July 1 to July 5. The cultural experiences will include Beauty Carnival, Fashion House, Wellness House, The Power Stage, Screening Room, E-Suite, Global Black Economic Forum and Day of Service. Also returning is the popular ESSENCE After Dark party series and Gospel Sunday at the New Orleans Convention Center.

Click here to see the full list of announced performers. For more information on weekend ticket packages, visit the official ESSENCE Festival of Culture website.

