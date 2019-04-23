Diddy and his children Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila and Jessie cover Essence’s 49th anniversary issue in a stunning and beautiful Black spread.

Dream Hampton interviewed the patriarch for the “Family Over Everything” cover story.

Almost six months ago, with the loss of Kim Porter, @Diddy's life changed forever. "I would say I'm putting in work to fill shoes that are almost impossible to fill." In our May issue, the father of six opens up about life after the tragedy. https://t.co/vBhBNTik9j pic.twitter.com/CCr6K0l4Jw — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 23, 2019

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know?” he explained on Instagram. “My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else. But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life…”

Diddy and his daughters cover @Essence as they prepare for their first Mother's Day without Kim Porter: "Whenever I was around her, I felt as though God had his hand in it. Nobody could love me the way she loved me, especially as crazy as I acted" https://t.co/W2vN5okYSH pic.twitter.com/yFZN8zSFBc — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) April 24, 2019

The heartfelt conversation hits newsstands Friday.

Diddy & His Daughters Are Black Royalty On The Cover Of Essence was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders Posted 20 hours ago

