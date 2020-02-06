CLOSE
The Show
HomeThe Show

Riddle Of The Day: What Does Trump’s Taxes & A Man With No Elbows Doing Pushups Have In Common?

 

In today’s news you can’t use, Special K shared a riddle.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The answer: Trump’s taxes, a man with no elbows doing pushups and Gary with da Tea kissing a woman. The question: What are three things the world will never see?!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO – News You Can’t Use: Strip Clubs For Christians Who Want The Stripper Experience But Want To Stay Close To God [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO – News You Can’t Use with Special K: Funeral Home Motto Reads “You Kill Em, We Chill Em”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSIMLEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE 

donald trump , gary with da t , jokes , News You Can't Use , riddle , Special K

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Before The Decade Is Up Black Twitter Hilariously Revisits The Best #TwitterMomentsofTheDecade
30 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close