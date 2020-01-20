CLOSE
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spark Dating Rumors After Singer’s Reported Breakup

Reports have been swirling that the Barbadian superstar has split form her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Rihanna is reportedly a single woman after it went out that she has split with her boyfriend of nearly three years, billionaire Saudi Arabian national Hassan Jameel. Now, chatter is going around regarding the Barbadian superstar and A$AP Rocky, this after the pair were seen hanging out recently in New York.

A Rihanna fan page tweet over the weekend highlighted that Rihanna, 31, and Rocky, also 31, hung out together at the annual A$AP Mob’s annual YAMS Day concert at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on Friday (Jan. 17). In the flick, Rocky and Rihanna are seen laughing in front of a graffiti mural in a pair of shots posted by the @TeamOfRihanna Twitter account.

Eagle-eyed observers have noticed that Rocky and Rihanna have been seen together prior to this past weekend’s instance. Last month, the pair attended the 2019 Fashion Awards in London. There have also been rumblings dating back to 2013 regarding the entertainers and the alleged romantic involvement.

An official word from Rihanna regarding the rumored split from Jameel has yet to surface, and it appeared that the two were in good standing with one another as recently as late last year.

Photo: Getty

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spark Dating Rumors After Singer’s Reported Breakup  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

