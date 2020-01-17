CLOSE
The Show
HomeThe Show

Ray J Talks Urban One Honors, Reveals How He Came Up With The “Epik” Name For His Son [VIDEO]

Earlier this month, Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their second child together and his name is Epik Ray Norwood. With a new baby on board and flourishing businesses, Rickey Smiley Morning Show inquired for an update on how the baby’s name came to be, what’s he currently working on, and his involvement in the upcoming Urban One Honors airing on TV One on January 20.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In our talk, Ray J also revealed that he’s giving away thousands of dollars to his fans via CashApp on his birthday this month in honor of his new song, “Tecknowledge.” To win the cash, fans had to visit his Instagram page to download the track and do something creative over it (rap, singer, dance).

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

brandy , princess love , Ray J

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Before The Decade Is Up Black Twitter Hilariously Revisits The Best #TwitterMomentsofTheDecade
30 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close