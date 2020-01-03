Newly Unsealed PBS Report Details Decades Of Tavis Smiley’s Sexual Misconduct

As the #MeToo movement continues to infiltrate the world of media, yet another popular host has been accused.

In a newly released report, PBS talk show host Tavis Smiley has been engaging in sexual misconduct for decades. When allegations began to surface, PBS hired a private investigator to delve deeper and it turns out he was being inappropriate with both staff and guests on his show.

The findings of that investigation were unsealed this week in relation to an ongoing lawsuit concerning his firing in 2017.

One such allegation detailed in the investigation’s report comes from an unnamed woman who told the external investigator Smiley sent her text messages asking her to “hook up” and another allegedly saying “he had checked her out in her tight pants.”

Another incident, which allegedly occurred about 20 years ago, stated that Smiley grabbed a woman’s butt and brushed up against her. And, when her internship was over, she asked Smiley for a letter of reference to which he allegedly declined if she refused to show up at his house at 11 p.m.

Yet another woman was offered a similar proposition when she wouldn’t do what he asked one day on the way back to the office from lunch.

“What bra size do you wear? Because there is a Victoria’s Secret at the Grove right here and I can buy you some stuff, some panties.” Even after trying to laugh it off Smiley said: “I will make you walk back to the office.”

Smiley hasn’t responded to the newly unearthed allegations, but back in November, he made it clear that none of it was true.

“PBS’s claim that Mr. Smiley engaged in any harassment or any other misconduct are entirely meritless and a smokescreen for PBS’ desire to rid itself of its tense partnership with Mr. Smiley,” his lawyers alleged.

The entire report is available to read here.

