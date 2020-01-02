Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Eminem The Target of Offensive Tweets

Watching your Twitter account send out offensive Tweets towards one of the most famous rappers in the world isn’t how you want to close out the year. For Mariah Carey, unfortunately, that was the case after her account was hacked.

At around 6:30 p.m. ET, Carey’s Twitter account started sending out many suspicious, offensive Tweets with most of them directed towards her former alleged love interest, Eminem. If you need a refresher on your pop culture history, it was rumored that Eminem and Mariah dated for about six months, Carey has denied it, Slim Shady, on the other hand, says it happened. As a result, the two artists have exchanged shots back at each other on wax, Carey addressed Em on “Obsessed” and Eminem taking jabs at Carey on multiple songs.

Just recently, Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon tried to lyrically and physically get at the Detroit rapper but was clowned on social media for doing so, and the “beef” quickly lost steam. It would seem the hackers behind the offensive tweet storm wanted to spark new life in the tired one-sided feud between Carey, Cannon, and Eminem. The hackers stated in a series of tweets, “Eminem has a little penis,” and RT’ed a user who goes by the handle @aqua24721558 “Eminem’s daughter can hold this dick.”

Of course, as with all bored hackers who love to hack celebrities’ social media accounts, especially white ones, they ended had to get in an opportunity to use the n-word tweeting from Carey’s account “Merry Christmas You Dumb Ass Niggas !!”

Before the account was shut down, more than 50 tweets were let loose. Speaking with USA Today, a spokesperson for Twitter spoke on the issue stating:

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation.”

As for those responsible for hacking, it is believed Chuckling Squad is behind the incident. They also took credit for taking over Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account back in August. An alleged member of the group was arrested last month in connection with the hack.

These hackers really need to put their talents to better use, like hacking Sallie Mae or finding Donald Trump’s tax returns. Just saying.

