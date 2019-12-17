Former President Barack Obama obviously isn’t a fan of Trump being at the helm of the free world, but there might be other male world leaders he doesn’t think are up to snuff.

Monday (Dec. 16), Obama spoke at a private event in Singapore where he got pretty honest about the world needing more women in charge, reported CNBC.

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see significant improvement across the board on just about everything, living standards and outcomes,” he continued.

He added that women “are not perfect” but are “indisputably better” than men. 44 even said that elderly men in charge is the biggest problem.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said during his speech.

“It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power,” he continued.

While at the podium he was asked if he ever thought about returning to the political arena, but vaguely said it’s important to know when it’s your time to take a break.

During the speech in Singapore, Obama was also asked whether he would consider a return to politics, according to the BBC, and said that it’s important to know when to step aside.

“You are there to do a job, but you are not there for life,” Obama reportedly said. “You are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power.”

Barack Obama Explains Why Women Are Better Leaders Than Men was originally published on cassiuslife.com