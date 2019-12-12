Quavo Has Officially Produced His First Horror Film

Quavo has been hands-on with his own music videos and recently partnered with Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer for an animated feature for kids 8-12 based on his experiences growing up in Atlanta.

Quavo tweeted a “thank you” to the founder and CEO of Double Down Pictures, Will Meldman.

Meldman posted a picture to Instagram back in May of him and his team editing The Resort. Both Weldman and Quavo say “The Resort” is “coming soon.”