CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Quavo Has Officially Produced His First Horror Film

Quavo is stepping up in the film world with the release of his first horror film, “The Resort.”
Quavo has been hands-on with his own music videos and recently partnered with Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer for an animated feature for kids 8-12 based on his experiences growing up in Atlanta.

Quavo tweeted a “thank you” to the founder and CEO of Double Down Pictures, Will Meldman.

Meldman posted a picture to Instagram back in May of him and his team editing The Resort.  Both Weldman and Quavo say “The Resort” is “coming soon.”

Quavo Has Officially Produced His First Horror Film  was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Before The Decade Is Up Black Twitter Hilariously Revisits The Best #TwitterMomentsofTheDecade
30 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close