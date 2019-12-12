Quavo has been hands-on with his own music videos and recently partnered with Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer for an animated feature for kids 8-12 based on his experiences growing up in Atlanta.
Quavo tweeted a “thank you” to the founder and CEO of Double Down Pictures, Will Meldman.
Meldman posted a picture to Instagram back in May of him and his team editing The Resort. Both Weldman and Quavo say “The Resort” is “coming soon.”
Quavo Has Officially Produced His First Horror Film was originally published on boomphilly.com
