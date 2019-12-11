Chrissy Teigen’s is always providing entertainment on Twitter. Recently she went one another candid Twitter splurge spilling tea on the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Perhaps the most interesting bit of information she dropped was just how celebrities (and the rich) catch their flights. It turns out celebrities actually pay extra money for access to their own special airport terminal! “There is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. They do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car,” she posted.

there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

People magazine points out that Chrissy is most likely referring to The Private Suite at LAX (this thing is boujee!) According to The Private Suite’s website, “It typically takes 2200 footsteps from car seat to plane seat. For members of The Private Suite, it’s 70 footsteps. And they are all peaceful footsteps.” Members can avoid walking in the crowded terminals, waiting in lines, dealing with their luggage and of course, the paparazzi. Okay, this is how you know when you’ve officially made it.

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Celebs Use Private Terminals at Airports was originally published on radionowindy.com

Mallory Posted 15 hours ago

