Summer Walker Responds to Fans Booing Her at New Jersey Club

This weekend, Summer Walker performed in New York. The afterparty was in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Fans believed that Summer was going to perform three songs at the afterparty.

Summer believed the appearance to only be a “walk-thru.”

She attended but the night ended in booing when she did not perform.

Summer took to her Instagram to respond, y’all gotta stop letting these promoters finesse y’all. I do not sing on couches. Put some respect on my name.

The promoter posted the contract where it stated she was to perform.

Summer claims the contract was fake.