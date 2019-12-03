CLOSE
Kamala Harris Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Well, another day and some more shocking news, except this one had me tilting my head a little bit. Senator Kamala Harris of California dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday and it seems like a big reason was money. She told supporters in an email on Tuesday that she lacked the money needed to fully finance a competitive campaign. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue”. Kamala also tweeted the news that she is suspending her campaign. Check it out below:

Kamala Harris

