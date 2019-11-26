CLOSE
Ariana Grande Falls On Stage During Tour [VIDEO]

It’s ok. Ariana Grande’s fine. She laughed it off. She’s currently on her Sweetener World Tour and was in Tampa, FL when this happened.

Here she is walking along then a bit of a stumble. Luckily one of her dancers was there to help stop her fall. I don’t understand how she walks in those boots anyway!

Later in the show she addressed the fall: “It was going too well.”

Gotta lover her great spirit and positive attitude. Love how she addressed it and moved on like a pro. Like she says, “it’s been 87 shows.” And that’s just this tour.

Ariana Grande Falls On Stage During Tour [VIDEO]  was originally published on radionowindy.com

