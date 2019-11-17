Founder Of Historic Atlanta Restaurant Celebrates 107th Birthday

Continue reading It’s A No, Bruh: Twitter Is Not Feeling Deval Patrick Running For President

It’s A No, Bruh: Twitter Is Not Feeling Deval Patrick Running For President

Former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick has decided to run for president. Rumors have been buzzing this week and he finally announced this morning. Twitter has shown no mercy. See Also: The Blackest (And Most Hilarious!) Reactions To Trump's Impeachment Hearing The 63-year-old released an announcement video Thursday morning. "This won't be easy and it shouldn't be, but I'm placing my faith in the people who feel left out and left back and who just want a fair shot at a better future — not built by somebody better than you, not built for you, but built with you." He also made sure to praise the candidates who are currently in the race, "They bring a richness of ideas and experience and a depth of character that makes me proud to be a Democrat. But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time is about the character of the country." He closed with, "This time is about more than removing an unpopular and divisive leader, as important as that is, but about delivering instead for you. So in the spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given me, and with determination to build a better, more inclusive American dream for the next generation, I am today announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." Watch below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJCY7qN48hU From 1994 to 1997 he was the United States Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division under President Bill Clinton. Patrick was the first African-American to become Governor of Massachusetts, which was from 2007 to 2015. He was also an early supporter of Obama. Patrick told The Boston Globe last night, “If I felt like the voters had settled or folks had made up their minds or that there wasn’t a way to put together the resources in terms of talent and money at this stage, I wouldn’t do it. It’s been daunting all along about how you break through in a field this big and this talented without being a celebrity or being sensational. I’m neither of those things but I feel I have something to offer.” Patrick will begin his campaign tomorrow morning in New Hampshire. That said, it is going to be a tough fight, especially when the people of color in the race are not polling in any double digit numbers. Sen. Kamala Harris is currently polling at one percent in New Hampshire. Twitter showed no mercy in their reactions. See below.