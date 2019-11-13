Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Down Into Tears Recalling Her Mother’s Battle With Drug Addiction

During a recent episode of ‘Red Table Talk,’ Jada Pinkett-Smith was triggered by a conversation with comedian Tommy Davidson about his battle with drug addiction.

Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, is a recovering addict herself. Norris ended up playing a large role in Davidson’s healing process, having battled the same demons in her own journey to sobriety.

“You say mom saved your life,” Jada told Tommy. “I called you and said, ‘What the hell’s going on with you?’” Jada then gave the phone to her mother who talked Tommy through withdrawals.

“I just came in with reinforcement,” said Gam. “By that time you had already been exposed to the program.”

“I had been, but it’s a process, it’s something that had to take its hold,” said Davidson. “I just want to thank you, that saved my life and that was one of the many things that happened that are the reason why I’m here.”

Davidson said his addiction affected his relationship with his kids, a sentiment Jada related to, as the child of an addict.

“What has been really painful for me in our journey, is to see Jada’s relationship with her children and realize all that she missed with me,” Gam said as Jada began to cry.

“That has been extremely, extremely painful for me. I’m happy for it and I’m so proud of her … and the loss is just as much mine as it is yours. It’s difficult.”

Jada said, fighting back tears, “I hope for you that there will be an opening in some way to really have a deep healing with your kids.”

Gam added, “I think we still struggle. It’s such a process and I don’t think it, unfortunately, ever ends.”

You can watch the transparent, candid conversation below:

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

