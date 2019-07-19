CLOSE
Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Banging Body on IG & We’re ‘Green’ With Envy

Introducing ‘Hot Girl Jada’!

The actress and “Red Table Talk” host got Thee Stallion stamp of approval Thursday (July 18) after posting a snapshot on Instagram showing off her banging body basking in the sunlight on a yacht in the Mediterranean. She’s currently vacationing in Greece and Italy with husband Will Smith and their children, Jaden and Willow.

“I’ll take that joyful hot girl summer thank you,” Smith captioned the photo.

I'LL take that joyful hot girl summer thank you🌞✨

According to the New York Post, the 47-year-old is rocking an Adriana Degreas + Cult Gaia leaf-appliquéd two-piece which retails for $490.

Megan Thee Stallion, who championed the phrase “hot girl summer,” commented “Yessssss” along with a quartet of heart-eyed smileys. She also shared Smith’s flick, dubbing her “Mrs. Hot Girl Jada.”

Source: New York Post

Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Banging Body on IG & We’re ‘Green’ With Envy was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

