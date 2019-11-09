CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black Man From Louisiana

Happy Lousiana Day!

USA, Illinois, Metamora, Santa Claus with stack of gifts

Source: Vstock LLC / Getty

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe that the real, true Santa Claus is a Black man named Fred Parker who has served as the 7th Ward Santa in New Orleans for 45 years!

Several New Orleans natives took to social media this week to share their photos of Chocolate Santa over the years — and the results were priceless.

Meet the real Santa Claus below.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black Man From Louisiana  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Santa Claus

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close