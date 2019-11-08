Apryl & Fizz Finally Addressed The Pregnancy Rumors That Moniece Started

Now that Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones’ controversial relationship is officially public, the two have wasted no time merging their lives together. The couple moved in together, and as they unpacked their boxes, they decided to unpack some rumors about their relationship too.

Back in July, Moniece took to Instagram live and announced that Apryl and Fizz had a child on the way.

“Congratulations are in order for Apryl Jones and Teeny Fizzle Pop on their relationship/f***ship,” she said at the time.

“Congrats on moving into the new house together, congrats on potentially getting married and having kids. I could not wish for a better stepmother for my son. Just be a little more respectful and mind your f****g business and we can be the biggest/bestest blended family ever!”

Then a week ago, Moniece responded to a commentator who claimed Fizz made Apryl get an abortion.

“Word on the curb in Calabasas is allegedly, @airfizzo made @aprylsjones get an abortion,” a social media user said. When another user said “I know you playing,” Moniece responded, “He’s not playing sis.”

But Fizz and Jones are now clapping back, saying the rumors aren’t real, starting with addressing Moniece.

“Sweetheart, you are still madly in love, someone who don’t have no feelings for nobody, they aren’t doing all this,” Jones told Fizz. The mom of two went on to tease a potential pregnancy, before revealing it was a joke.

“Oh so get this too, I’m pregnant,” Jones said.

“Yea right, that part I know you’re lying….” Fizz said.

“Your baby mama done went out and said that I’m pregnant,” Jones said, before saying “People really just want to know where my vagina is landing. My vagina is happy,” she gushed.

You can watch the clip below:

After going public with their relationship, Apryl and Fizz move in together…🏡 Do you think it's too soon? #LHHH pic.twitter.com/JQ4DxLv2aV — VH1 (@VH1) November 6, 2019