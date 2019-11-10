Another layer of tragedy has been added to the tragic killing of Atatiana Jefferson.
Jefferson’s father, Marquis has passed away from what is being reported as a heart attack. A spokesman confirmed the passing to the Dallas Morning News. Marquis Jefferson died Saturday at a Dallas area hospital.
“[He] just couldn’t get back from what happened to his daughter,” Bruce Carter said.
Last month, Atatiana, 28, was shot and killed after police went to her home for a welfare check. The officer who shot and killed Jefferson, Aaron Dean, was charged with murder.
Marquis Jefferson sought a temporary restraining order to gain control over the funeral arrangements for his daughter from her aunt.
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart Attack was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com