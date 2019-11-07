Kaavia Turns 1! 10 Photos Of Gab & Dwyane’s Baby Girl That Make You Go Aww

Kaavia James is the apple of Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade‘s eyes but also everyone else’s on the internet!

The big-eyed, cheeky girl is one of the most popular babies on the internet with her Insta @kaaviajames boasting over 969k followers.

Fans from around the world love seeing Kaavia and her many animated faces that range from “shady baby” to “sweetie pie”.

Here are 10 of our favorite below:

