Is This Australian Model Lil Wayne’s Fiancee? [PHOTO]

Lil Wayne has always been one to stay out the spotlight and let the music talk for itself.

Since the release of his long-awaited project Tha Carter 5, the most we’ve seen from Weezy is last minute performance cancellations and dope content to promote his liquor brand, Bambu.

As far as Wayne’s love life goes, we NEVER hear directly from him about his current boo. Occasionally, the women themselves will start to drop so many hints that social media has to say, “We get it sis, you’re with Wayne.”

While his last fiancée Dhea Sodano kept a very low profile and rarely was seen anywhere, the woman he’s rumored to be with now is quite the opposite. Rumors are going wild that Wayne is allegedly engaged to a new lady: none other than Aussie plus-size model La’Tecia Thomas.

An Atlanta radio station was one of the first outlets to break the news, stating:

“There have been bits of gossip swirling around concerning Weezy and La’Tecia relationship for certain months now. In any case, a couple of weeks back, she paraded an enormous ring on her hand and uncovered to fans that she’s locked in.”

Neither Wayne nor La’Tecia have confirmed that they’re engaged–or together in any capacity–but in true Wayne-lover fashion, she’s dropped more hints than a kid trying to tell you what they want for Christmas.

Not only that, since rumors started surfacing, she’s uploaded photos of herself in Lil Wayne merchandise multiple times, and of course, she’s dropped a few stories in what many are saying is Lil Wayne’s house.

If these rumors are true, congrats to the happy couple! If not, Wayne better smarten up–ain’t nothing out here in these streets and La’Tecia is more than a thick waist and pretty face, she has her own coins and a career to go with it.

The story was originally posted on Bossip.com.