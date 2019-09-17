Lil Wayne Cancels St. Louis Concert Due To Police Altercation

Note to promoters; your local police needs put respeck on Lil Wayne’s name. Tunechi pulled out of a tour date due to an encounter with the fuzz.

Billboard is reporting that the New Orleans MC disappointed thousands of his fans in St. Louis. The “Uproar” rapper was scheduled to open up for Blink-182 but abruptly pulled out. He made the announcement via a very grammar challenged tweet. “Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho” he wrote.

Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019

According to Weezy he was asked to leave his room at the Ritz Carlton. While the details are not clear on why, police had to make an appearance at the property to enforce the hotel’s request. The show’s promoter Live Nation quickly confirmed TuneChi would not make it but that the rock band would still perform as scheduled.

.@blink182 will perform tonight at @HollywoodAmpSTL. Lil Wayne will not be performing. Neck Deep will open the show at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available for purchase. — Hollywood Casino Amp (@HollywoodAmpSTL) September 14, 2019

This is not the first bump in the road for Weezy during this tour. In July he hinted that he would be bailing on all the dates completely due to what him perceiving that ticket goers were not responsive to his set. He later changed his mind.

Last week fans experienced some tense moments at his Weezyana Festival in when it was thought they heard gunfire. The incident caused several injuries due to stampedes and looting.

Today both acts are slated to perform in Cincinnati.

