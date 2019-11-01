Tamron Hall Reveals Private Prince Email, Hints At Romance

If you followed Prince’s career, you know that he surprisingly used a picture of then news anchor Tamron Hall as the cover for one of his singles.

Recently on her show, in speaking about his memoir, The Beautiful Ones, she shared their relationship and how that picture came to be used.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She explained, “On April 21, 2016, the world lost a genius, an original thinker, and one of the precious souls in my life that helped me get where I am to this moment. In fact, right before I left my last job, Prince wrote me an email and he said, ‘Why are you waiting for them when you can do this yourself?’ And he didn’t mean by myself because, Team Tamron, it takes a village to put on this show, trust me. What he meant was you have to believe in yourself and he sent that email and a couple of years later, I left my job. That’s another story.”

In this book he says, ‘I wear what I wear because I don’t like clothes. This is what’s most comfortable.’ He say she didn’t like clothes, Prince called me every single morning to critique or give feedback on what I would wear. I sent him a selfie one day, he then stole my selfie and used it as the cover for his single. I woke up the next morning and people were like ‘You’re all over the internet. You’re on the cover of Prince’s song, ‘If I Could Get Your Attention.’

Biographer: Sounds like he got yours.

Tamron: Well, he did. Or I got his. But we had been very close, many years by now. And he wrote me an email in relation. Cuz I called him and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ I never share my emails with Prince. I have hundreds of them, if not a thousand. Because I don’t, like you, want to feel like I’m exploiting.

But she read this particular email aloud.

“Subject: #1: Eye hate Ur Red Dress… Y? Because it’s touching Ur body and Eye’m not. : ( “

You can watch Tamron discuss her relationship with Prince in the video below:

The story was originally posted on MadameNoire.