Doctor Dre, one half of the Yo! MTV Raps hosting duo with Ed Lover and one of hip-hop’s most celebrated pioneers has reportedly lost his vision due to a battle with type-2 diabetes.
Dre (real name Andre Brown), not to be confused with West Coast producer Dr. Dre, has battled diabetes for years and it recently robbed him of a toe. As a DJ, actor, author and music critic, Doctor Dre became known to fans across the country and the globe with his work on MTV’s first hit hip-hop video and culture show, Yo! MTV Raps. From there, he and Ed Lover transitioned to film with the 1993 film, Who’s The Man.
Prayers up to Doctor Dre!
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses His Eyesight was originally published on theboxhouston.com