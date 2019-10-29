Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses His Eyesight

Doctor Dre, one half of the Yo! MTV Raps hosting duo with Ed Lover and one of hip-hop’s most celebrated pioneers has reportedly lost his vision due to a battle with type-2 diabetes.

Dre (real name Andre Brown), not to be confused with West Coast producer Dr. Dre, has battled diabetes for years and it recently robbed him of a toe. As a DJ, actor, author and music critic, Doctor Dre became known to fans across the country and the globe with his work on MTV’s first hit hip-hop video and culture show, Yo! MTV Raps. From there, he and Ed Lover transitioned to film with the 1993 film, Who’s The Man.

Prayers up to Doctor Dre!

Brandon Caldwell Posted 2 hours ago

