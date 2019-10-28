Dave Chappelle has earned the Mark Twain award for American humor, which is the highest award that a comedian can receive.

“I love my art form because I understand every practitioner of it, whether I agree with them or not I know where they’re coming from…I love this genre, it saved my life,” Chappelle said in his acceptance speech.

Several celebrities paid tribute to Chappelle throughout the evening including his writing partner Neal Brennan, Bradley Cooper, Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Lorne Michaels, Trevor Noah, and Jon Stewart.

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy praised Chappelle via video for being, “the most intellectual comedian ever.”

Dave Chappelle Says Comedy ‘Saved My Life’ As He Accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor was originally published on boomphilly.com

Related

Paris Nicole Posted 24 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: