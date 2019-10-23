Jessie Williams Hanging Up Doctor’s Coat For Neck Tattoo’s When He Appears On ‘Power’

With Keisha (La La Anthony) no longer annoying Power watchers, the million-dollar question is who gonna take care of her son Cash? We know Tommy will have his hands full trying to run a drug business and at the same time, find a way to kill his “brother” and former business partner, Ghost, so he can’t do it. Well ahead of next week’s penultimate episode Grey’s Anatomy star, Jesse Williams will be hanging up his doctor’s coat for some neck tattoos and will be joining the world of Power.

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to appear on Power https://t.co/VCzR3isIK6 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 23, 2019

William’s will make a single appearance in the Starz hit drama taking on the role of Kadeem, LaKeisha’s ex-lover, and father of her son Cash. In the clip exclusively shared by EW, we see the two men mourning over the hair salon owner who was gunned down by her ex-bestie Tasha in last week’s episode. Tommy (Joseph Sikora) promises Cash he will find out who killed his boo right before he was set to propose to her.

“I promise you I’m going to find out who did this shit. And I’m going to make it right,” Tommy tells the Williams character before the clip ends.

While many can assume he probably thinks Ghost did it, we all know it was really and can’t wait to see how Tommy reacts when he finds out. Power returns this Sunday, Oct.27 8 pm, after taking a week off. Unfortunately for Comcast Xfinity subscribers, they are danger of missing out on future Power episodes come Dec. 10. A blackout is possible if Starz is unable to work out a “fair, reasonable” deal with the cable service provider.

Starz gave viewers a heads up on the situation and added in a statement:

“Starz has been working diligently to reach a fair market distribution agreement with Comcast Xfinity in order to continue providing our shared customers with access to our acclaimed line-up of premium television content,” the network wrote. “However, months before our contract deadline and in spite of our best efforts to engage in meaningful discussions, Comcast has publicly stated their intention to drop our networks from all packages and bundles, ignoring industry precedent and demonstrating a total disregard for its customers, communities, suppliers and other stakeholders. In response, we must now alert our millions of Comcast subscribers that they will soon lose all 17 STARZ channels, including STARZ and STARZ Encore along with our on-demand and online services without receiving any refund from Comcast for the loss of an irreplaceable premium programming lineup.”

Let’s hope they get this situation fixed ASAP.

Photo: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Jessie Williams Hanging Up Doctor’s Coat For Neck Tattoo’s When He Appears On ‘Power’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

