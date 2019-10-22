Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Moved In With Mike Hill in L.A. And Some Say It’s “Weird As F–k”

While appearing on the podcast It’s Bravo Betch recently, Cynthia Bailey’s fiancé Mike Hill shared that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s 19-year-old daughter, Noelle, was living with him in Los Angeles.

“Noelle’s living with me right now,” he said during the chat. “She’s out here in L.A., she’s pursuing her goals of acting. She’s a superstar. I left her at home, she was doing her photography ’cause she’s an influencer so she’s doing her thing for YouTube and her YouTube channel.”

“That’s my daughter,” he added. “I have three daughters: Two biological and my bonus daughter in Noelle.”

Mike’s daughters from a previous relationship, Ashlee and Kayla, are 19 and 17, and it’s not exactly known whether or not they reside with their father.

Cynthia is not living with Mike just yet, as she still resides in Atlanta and just wrapped up filming Season 12 of RHOA, which premieres November 3. But long before the couple got engaged in July, she said she was planning to move in with Mike in L.A. and stop doing the long-distance thing. Until then though, she visits Los Angeles a lot and is clearly fine with Noelle living with him.

SEE ALSO: Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]

Mike added during the chat that he is friends with Noelle’s father and Cynthia’s ex, Leon Robinson, making it clear that both he and Cynthia were okay with their daughter taking residence with him on the west coast. He actually noted that he knew Leon before he met Cynthia. “We are like brothers. That’s my brother right there.”

But it was people on social media who were calling the move “Weird as f–k.” When Bravo tweeted about it late last week, commenters not only were concerned about Noelle no longer studying at Howard University, but that she also would be living with Mike when Cynthia doesn’t even live with him full-time yet.

“These women hand their kids over to anyone,” someone commented. “Cynthia just met him..wheres Leon?”

“Wouldn’t be my daughter living with my fiancé WTF,” said another.

“I don’t understand why @CynthiaBailey10 would allow her young, adult daughter to stay in a house with a grown man & she’s not there all the time,” another said. “[Noelle’s] father is an actor, go stay with him to pursue her acting, get outta that man’s house. He could see u naked or she see him naked.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

All that being said though, it’s unclear where Leon really lives since people think Noelle needs to stay with him if not with her mom. Still a working actor, he often is all over the place, including Atlanta, New York and Chicago.

Mike and Cynthia met back in April 2018 when appearing on Steve Harvey’s now defunct talk show. Steve invited a few men, including Mike, to try and see if they would be a match for Cynthia. The two hit it off quickly and are set to marry October 10, 2020.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: