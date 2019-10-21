Michael Jordan is most known for arguably being the best basketball players to ever step foot on the hardwood and his timeless sneakers.

But since retiring in 2003, Jordan has found a new way to impact the world around him. Just last week, thanks to a $7 million donation from the NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner, North Carolina has access to a new medical clinic, with another one due to open shortly.

He recently sat down with Today, to speak about the new endeavor, and even opened up about why during his playing days he shied away from political issues.

“If I feel like I’m making a difference, that’s all that matters.” Michael Jordan talks about philanthropy and community service, including his latest project: a health clinic for the underserved in his home state of North Carolina pic.twitter.com/ePpsweQ6DT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2019

“When I was playing, my vision – my tunnel vision – was my craft. I was a professional player, I tried to do that the best I could,” he said. “Now I have more time to understand things around me, the causes, problems.”

But now that’s changing, especially with the speaking out on senseless murders of Black people, donating a ton of money to the African-American museum, and the new clinic.

The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic has already cared for over 300 people, the Charlotte Observer reports, and at its grand opening today Jordan said his contribution came “from the heart.”

In the same interview, he also touched on who’d be in his starting five– and not much has changed. Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, James Worthy and of course himself.

His Airness: Michael Jordan Reveals Why He Never Spoke on Social Issues During His NBA Career was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Team CASSIUS Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: