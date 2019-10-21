Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking Away His Shotgun

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his gun, is giving the world a little more hope for humanity. Watch the video below.

The incident happened earlier this year at the Portland school on May 17th. At the time Lowe told Yahoo! he just acted instinctively:

“In a fraction of a second, I analyzed everything really fast, saw the look in his face, looked at his eyes, looked at the gun, I realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over,” Lowe said.

“I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun, and he had his two hands on the gun…I was just making sure the barrel of the gun isn’t pointed towards them or towards me. I was able to wrestle it away.”

“He broke down and I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him,” Lowe said. “I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living.”

So touching right? The student, Angel Granados-Diaz was charged with two counts of being in possession of a loaded firearm in a public building, one count of being in possession of a loaded firearm in public, and one count of recklessly endangering. He pleaded not guilty to the four charges. His lawyer Adam Thayne said depression and mental health issues contributed to Granados-Diaz’s actions.

Lowe was honored by the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals this year.

