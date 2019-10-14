Georgetown University Uninvites Fabolous From Pep Rally Over Domestic Violence Allegations

Emily B and Fabolous have been very lovey lovey all over social media but their past has been filled with turmoil. Besides Emily B publicly dealing with his cheating ways publicly on Love & Hip-Hopwhen she was a cast member the first few seasons, she also dealt with domestic violence. Last year, the Brooklyn rapper was accused of punching Emily and knocking her front teeth out of her mouth. A video also circulated of Fabolous being verbally aggressive with Emily and her father. Since their past with domestic violence is known about, it is has significantly affected Fab’s image.

Fabolous was scheduled to perform at Georgetown University’s Hoya Madness pep rally but the invitation has been withdrawn. Students petitioned to have Fab removed as a performer due to his past domestic violence allegations.

“After engaging with students, we have canceled the musical act for 2019 Hoya Madness,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Lee Reed wrote in Georgetown’s newspaper The Hoya. “We take domestic violence very seriously and were unaware of the charges against the entertainer when he was booked through a third party entity.”

The students weren’t aware of his past allegations and acted quickly to have him disinvited.

Fab pled guilty to domestic abuse charges back in March and was ordered by a judge to complete mandatory donestic violence prevention workshops that lasted from six to 12 weeks.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

