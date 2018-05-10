Emily B. Supports Fabolous During Court Appearance For Domestic Violence Charges

Despite Fabolous allegedly striking her in the face seven times and a video of him threatening to shoot her father and brother, Emily B. was in court supporting the father of her children.

According to Bossip, the couple was seen in Bergen County Superior Court on Thursday (May 10) for an early disposition hearing, sitting together and leaving together.

Fabolous, born John Jackson, is facing charges for terroristic threats and aggravated assault against Emily, but waived his appearance today. In addition, Emily herself that told the court that she wants for the domestic violence charges against her partner to be dropped and a past restraining order to be thrown out.

Fab’s lawyer Brian Neary told Bossip, “There’s no restraining order on that case,” Neary said. “That was accomplished several weeks ago, and that was dismissed by Emily.”

While a plea deal wasn’t discussed in court on Thursday, a court clerk told Bossip that he will come back in June for a “pre-trial intervention” hearing, where first-time offenders may be able to get a plea instead of court.

As we previously reported, in March the 40-year-old rapper was arrested for threatening, via text, to hit the victim in the head with a baseball bat and revealed that he would kill her, but “did not want to go out like that.” He also allegedly punched Emily in the face seven times “causing severe damage to her two front teeth,” which later had to be medically removed.

Soon after, a video surfaced of the rapper threatening Emily’s father and brother at his Engelwood, New Jersey home because they were allegedly retrieving guns from the property so they could not be used against her.

Swearing, Fab threatens Emily’s father, saying “I got a bullet for you.” He also aggressively moved toward Emily on two occasions, sending her running back in fear.

Since Fab’s arrest and the confrontation with her family, it looks as if they have reconciled as the two were spotted at Coachella together in April.

What do you think about Emily supporting Fab in court?

