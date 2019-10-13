Prayers up to Dark Man X. Yonkers rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, has reportedly returned for a stint in rehab.
Want Exclusives In Your Inbox? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
X’s handlers made the announcement via his Instagram page on Saturday (Oct. 12).
“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support,” read the caption of a photo of X posted on the ‘Gram.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Reportedly, X was scheduled to perform with Three 6 Mafia in Memphis yesterday and at the Rolling Loud Festival in NYC today (Oct. 13).
The news comes after X was AWOL from a 35th Anniversary of Def Jam party he was scheduled to perform at last week. X was released from prison, after serving time for tax evasion, in January. His last rehab stint that we know of was in 2017, when things were going so well he opted to stay an additional 30 days.
Get well soon.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
- Keshia Knight-Pulliam Confirms She’s Dating Actor Brad James [PHOTO]
- Kanye West & Kim K Have Sunday Service At Howard University [VIDEO]
DMX Checks Into Rehab Facility, Cancels Shows was originally published on hiphopwired.com