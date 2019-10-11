Horrific Video Released Of Errol Spence Jr.’s Car Crash

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m. EDT — Boxer Errol Spence Jr. was in a car crash yesterday morning in Dallas, Texas. Now video has been released of the crash and it is amazing he survived. See below:

According to CBS, the owner of R&R Boxing, Roger Rodas, Spence’s former gym, said, “I thought he was dead. I’m not gonna lie. I was like, ‘whoa, what happened?’”

Spence is reportedly in the hospital and recovering. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Original story:

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. was in a serious car crash in Dallas, Texas. Thankfully, he survived but suffered serious injuries.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Errol Spence Jr. We are hoping for a speedy recovery for the boxer.

