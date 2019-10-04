‘Dear White People’ Renewed For Fourth And Final Season [VIDEO]

Netflix’s hit series Dear White People is coming back for the fourth and final season!

The streaming giant released a pretty creative announcement video with the cast in addition to a recap of exactly why Samantha White is a “total f***ing badass”.

Watch below.

Check out the visual history of Sam in the following clip.

Will you be tuned in for the final season?

This story was originally posted on Bossip.com