Trina Expresses Gratitude For All The Support She’s Received Since Her Mother’s Death: “I Thank You All”

A little over a month since her mom’s passing, rapper Trina is speaking out on the devastating loss and thanking her fans and friends for holding her down during the grief.

In early September, Trina’s mom Vernessa ‘Nessa’ Taylor died after a battle with breast cancer.

At the time of her death, a rep for Trina said, “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother. It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that ‘Nessa’ lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance. Trina’s team asks for privacy as the family mourns.”

Now the Miami lyricst is opening up to loved ones on social media and thanking them for all of the love and support she’s received in the past few weeks.

“I can write a two—page letter on how appreciative and grateful I am for all of the love, prayers, gifts, calls, texts and more that I have received during this time,” Trina captioned a video post dedicated to her mom.

“And I thank you all. I wish I can name every single person that has been in my corner during this time, but I can’t even imagine how I would put them all in just this one post.”

She continued by thanking her Rockstarrs and then shouted out some industry heavy-hitters who also gave love during this difficult time.

I am so thankful for my Rockstarrs globally who have sent me prayers and who continue to support me: it gives me motivation day by day. All I can give and take is day by day, moments by moments right now and I am just asking for everyone to please understand that. We all grieve differently and this is the hardest loss I’ve endured to say the least! In this phase, I may even stumble a bit but I can’t let up on what I’ve built as a woman and as an entertainer.”

Continuing, “Special thank you to these beautiful ppl who have been reaching out, checking on me and sending condolences as well: LaLa, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, my brother Trick Daddy, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Seven Streeter, Rick Ross, K. Michelle, DaBrat, Meg Thee Stallion, Kandi, Kelly Price, Tamar Braxton, Angie Martinez, Killer Mike & Shay, Betty Wright and so many more…..”

Sending love to Trina during this time.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com